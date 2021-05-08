Braves’ Acuña hit by pitch from Phils’ Coonrod, leaves game

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., who shares the major league lead with 10 home runs, has left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a pitch. Acuña was hit on his left hand by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. The pitch hit Acuña’s little finger on the bottom of the bat. He was immediately escorted off the field. The Braves said X-rays on the finger were negative and Acuña is day to day. He missed two games in April with a mild abdominal strain and is hitting .313.