Burke gets Philadelphia going in 2-0 win over Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored goals nine minutes apart and the Philadelphia Union blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday. Burke’s rocket found the back of the net following a perfect pass from Jamiro Monteiro at the 51st minute. It was Burke’s 15th-career goal with a third of them coming against the Fire. At the 60th, Glesnes scored his second-career goal when he re-directed a pass from Kai Wagner with his right shoulder past helpless keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.