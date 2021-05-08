Capitals beat Flyers in overtime, Penguins win East Division

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 to guarantee they’ll open the playoffs at home. Failing to win in regulation gave the East Division title to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals locked up the No. 2 seed in the East and home-ice advantage in the first round. Coming back to beat the Flyers was itself quite the accomplishment given Washington’s recent run of injuries and drama surrounding key players. The Capitals also lost star winger T.J. Oshie to a lower-body injury. Alex Lyon made 35 saves for the Flyers.