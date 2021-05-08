Chilly conditions heading into Mother’s Day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible 10%. Low of 36 (34-39). Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Widespread rain showers develop from southwest to northeast between 1PM-4PM during the afternoon hours 90% PM. Rain will be steady at times. High of 55 (50-57). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers continue. Downpours are possible. Rain tapers during the early morning hours. Low of 42 (38-43). Winds out of the southeast becoming northwesterly at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated rain showers taper off this evening giving way to partly cloudy skies. Still cannot rule out a stray passing shower before midnight as temperatures drop down into the 30s.



Mother's Day will be starting off with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures on the cool side. The best part of the day will be around noon time. Widespread rain will develop during the afternoon as a low pressure makes its way into the region. Rain will be steady at times lingering into Monday.



Once the low moves out, the Twin Tiers will be on the cool side for the majority of the week. There will be a few chances for rain but no washouts.