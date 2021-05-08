Dementia wards in Pennsylvania hard-hit during the pandemic

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In the weeks before she died of COVID-19 in the dementia unit of a suburban Philadelphia personal care home, Barbara Demech often lamented about the Alzheimer’s disease that began gripping her mind a decade earlier. Like so many people in the throes of dementia, it was difficult for her and others in the “memory care” unit to take the most basic steps — like wearing a mask or social distancing. The deaths in the home and many others across Pennsylvania highlight the dangers that residents with dementia faced during the pandemic and a state oversight system that imposed few protections during the worst of the crisis.