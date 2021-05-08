Employee with disability eager to work, has come a long way

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — James Minier, 27, is like a lot of young men his age. He likes to play video games and watch sports on television, especially hockey and mixed martial arts. He likes a good laugh and enjoys his mom’s cooking, especially bacon macaroni and cheese. And his work is important to him. His boss, Ashleigh Walters, CEO of Onex Inc., might have guessed that from often seeing him running the final leg of his trip into work after his mom drops him off outside. And Minier, a client of the Barber National Institute, which provides services for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, has come a long way.