Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A blast likely caused by powerful fireworks has smashed the front window of a cafe in Amsterdam that is known as a gathering place for fans of soccer club Ajax. The incident late Friday night came a day after a similar blast damaged a bar in Rotterdam frequented by fans of rival soccer club Feyenoord. Nobody was hurt in either of the blasts, that happened before the final meeting of the season between Ajax and Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon. No fans will be allowed at the match because of coronavirus lockdown measures.