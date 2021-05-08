Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s six-run first inning and the streaking Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves 12-2 in their top-scoring game of the season. Boosted by the return of Jean Segura and Bryce Harper from injuries, the Phillies also set a season high with 16 hits. J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a two-run homer. Segura drove in two runs with four hits. The Phillies stretched their winning streak to five games. The attendance was 38,952 in the Braves’ first game this season allowing 100% capacity. Zach Eflin allowed two runs on five hits.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds to the tune of “MVP! MVP!” chants and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer toward securing the top spot in the East with a 109-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Embiid made two free throws with 1:39 left to bring the Sixers within one, then grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end to set up Tobias Harris’ 3 with 1:10 left that made it 109-107. Philadelphia forced two turnovers to seal the victory. The Sixers won their season-high seventh straight game and increased their lead to three games over Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference. New Orleans star Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left finger.

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, extending their winning streak to four. Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each. Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16. Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight. The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals missed an opportunity to reclaim first place in the East Division by losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2. Rookie Wade Allison scored twice and veteran goaltender Brian Elliott made 28 saves for Philadelphia. T.J. Oshie and Daniel Sprong scored for the Capitals. Washington’s regulation loss means Pittsburgh could clinch the division title as soon as Saturday with a victory against last-place Buffalo and a Capitals loss. The Capitals and Flyers face off again Saturday night.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies got a boost with Jean Segura coming off the 10-day injured list and Bryce Harper returning from a sore left wrist. Harper and Segura are starting in the NL East matchup against the Atlanta Braves. Segura is starting at second base in his return from a right quad strain. Harper missed four consecutive games with a sore left wrist. The Phillies are in first place after a four-game sweep of Milwaukee. Manager Joe Girardi says he hopes the healthy lineup adds to the team’s momentum. Girardi wouldn’t say Harper has fully recovered from his injury.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martínez was suspended for two additional games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLS on Friday for violent conduct against New York City FC. Martinez was given a red card Sunday early in Philadelphia’s 2-0 home loss. He will serve his initial red-card suspension Saturday against Chicago, then sit out Wednesday against New England and May 15 against the New York Red Bulls. Vancouver coach Marc Dos Santos also was fined an undisclosed amount for comments about officiating Sunday after the Whitecaps’ 1-0 loss at Colorado.