Ithaca police investigating death of 19- year-old at Ithaca Falls

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a death at the Ithaca Falls' Ezra's Tunnel.

Police say they responded to the area of Ezra's Tunnel in the Ithaca Falls Natural Area for a report of a person who was deceased.

Police say the deceased is a 19-year-old male. The name of the deceased is not yet being released, and police say the death does not appear to be the result of a criminal act.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Ithaca Fire Department, the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s Office, Bangs Ambulance, and Cornell University Police.

Anyone who may have been in the area of North Willard Way and Ezra's Tunnel between 1 A.M. AND 10 A.M. today (Saturday, May 8) is asked to contact police at any of the below contact numbers:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This is an ongoing investigation.