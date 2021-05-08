Los Angeles and New York meet in non-conference showdown

New York Knicks (37-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (45-22, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in a non-conference matchup.

The Clippers have gone 26-9 in home games. Los Angeles is fifth in the league giving up just 108 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Knicks are 15-19 on the road. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Randle averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 129-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 28 points, and Randle led New York with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 25 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. George is averaging 22.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.1 points. Taj Gibson is shooting 74.8% and averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 44.7% shooting.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Amir Coffey: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (ankle), Alec Burks: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.