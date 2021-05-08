‘Love, welcome and respect’: He advocates for LGBTQ faithful

Inside Allentown’s Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, with its tall stained-glass windows, the man in the black shirt and slacks could be mistaken for a clergyman. He is, in fact, by someone who calls him “Father.” But Donald Maher isn’t a priest. He’s a Berks County attorney who practices labor and employment law, fitting subjects for the Irish-American son of a New York labor leader Maher likens to tough-guy actor James Cagney. Law is his career. His vocation, though, is a decadeslong ministry to gay Catholics, one that began in Manhattan at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.