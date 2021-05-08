Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack

WASHINGTON (AP) --The operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast says it's been victimized by a ransomware attack and has halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.

Experts say the attack is unlikely to affect gasoline supply and prices unless it leads to a prolonged shutdown of the pipeline.

Colonial Pipeline isn't saying what's been demanded or who's made the demand. Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal hackers who seize data and demand a large payment in order to release it.

The attack underscores again the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure to cyberattacks.