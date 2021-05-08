Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) --Former President Barack Obama's dog, Bo, has died after a battle with cancer.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, shared the news of Bo's passing on Instagram. Both expressed sorrow at the death of a dog the former president described as a "true friend and loyal companion."

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

The Portuguese water dog was a gift to the Obamas from the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was a key supporter of Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

Bo and a companion dog, Sunny, were constant presences around the White House and popular among visitors, often joining the Obamas for public events.