Otsego County hosts vaccination clinics giving students, community members accessible COVID vaccine

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Department of Health has announced it will be partnering with local schools to bring the COVID-19 vaccination to students through vaccination clinics.

The clinics will be open to students 16 years- old and up as well as parents, staff, and community members.

They will take place between May 11 and May 18 at different locations in the county.

The schedule of date and location is as follows:

May 11 -- Cherry Valley Springfield Central School from 3-6pm

May 13 -- Richfield Springs Central School from 3-6pm

May 17 -- Schenevus Central School from 3-6pm

May 18 -- Morris Central School from 3-6pm

Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.

To register for the clinic or for more information, click here.