Police: Woman, child shot in New York City’s Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) --New York City police say a woman and a young child have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for the gunman.

Authorities say the victims, who include a child 3 to 4 years old, were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

The shooter fled the scene and is being sought by police.

No other information is currently available.