Scotland’s pro-independence government close to a majority

LONDON (AP) — Counting has resumed in Scotland’s parliamentary election, with the governing Scottish National Party very close to securing a majority that would see it make a push for another independence referendum. With 49 constituencies counted, the SNP had won 40 seats and is clearly on course to win its fourth straight term in office. However, given the country’s electoral system, which also allocates some seats by a form of proportional representation, it may fall short of the 65 seats it would need in the Edinburgh-based parliament to have a majority. The Scottish election could have U.K.-wide implications as it could fast-track another referendum on its future within the U.K.