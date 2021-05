Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON…

Scattered to numerous showers will impact central Pennsylvania

this afternoon, tied to a strong upper air disturbance. Some of

the stronger cells will likely produce small hail, a brief wind

gust to around 35 mph, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

Showers should begin to diminish in coverage after about 6 pm.