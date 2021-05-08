SUNY Chancellor Malatras congratulates graduating medical students

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- New nurses and healthcare workers are preparing to enter the workforce following their graduations this month.

One of these such graduations is that of students at SUNY Upstate Medical University's College of Nursing.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement today following the students' graduation highlighting the importance of their accomplishments.

Chancellor Malatras said,

“Nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare, and the Upstate Medical University College of Nursing graduates have proven themselves to join this most noble profession. They provide high-quality care, and make sure they are there for their patients in their time of need—and they have received excellent training at Upstate, this renowned institution, to continue their life’s work. The world needs healing now more than ever, and that is what our graduates are—healers. This moment in history illustrates how important nurses are and always will be for our society. Congratulations to all of today’s graduates—they have made the SUNY Family proud, and we look forward to seeing all that they accomplish.” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

Here at home bearcats graduating in Binghamton University's nursing program will have their commencement ceremonies next weekend, according to the university's website,