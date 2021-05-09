3 found in car after shooting; 1 dead, 1 extremely critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a shooting in north Philadelphia killed one young person and injured two others, one extremely critically. The victims were found insider a car after the gunfire that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Glenwood neighborhood. Police said a 17- to 18-year-old male shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old man shot eight times in the upper torso was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition. Police said an 18-year-old man shot in the arm was listed in stable condition. Police said no arrests were immediately reported and no weapons had been recovered.