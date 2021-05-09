Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, slaying six adults before killing himself Sunday. Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. Police say the man walked inside and began shooting before killing himself. Police on Sunday hadn’t identified the shooter or victims. Children at the shooting were placed with relatives.