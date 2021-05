BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- The county's 'Back the Blue' group held its annual rally Saturday, taking off in a motorcade from Johnson City to Vestal.

The Broome County Sheriff's Department motorcade escorted 130 motorcycles, cars, and vintage cars from the Oakdale Mall to the Town Square Mall in support of police.

Those participating in the event said it is a way for them to say thank you to local law enforcement.