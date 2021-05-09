Businesses rebounding downtown as big events bring more visitors to the area

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After more than a year of severely reduced business, restaurants like The Shop tell 12 News the big events in May are happening at the perfect time.

Eugenie Zynda, the owner of The Shop cafe on Washington Street, said between Mother's Day and Binghamton University graduations, The Shop is fully booked from this Sunday to the next.

Zynda said because BU is holding smaller graduation ceremonies all week, instead of being slammed over the weekend, her restaurant will be steadily busy throughout the week.

She said things have been so swamped at The Shop this spring she's actually looking forward to being able to take a bit of a break during the summer lull.

Zynda said while her regulars helped her stay open during the pandemic, big events like graduation weekend are the lifeblood of her business.

"They're hugely impactful on our revenue stream and when we missed them last year they were some of our biggest losses," she said Sunday.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger told 12 News earlier in the week he's proud of his students' willingness to do business downtown, making them an important part of the local economy.

Zynda said graduation weekend is typically one of the busiest times of the year.