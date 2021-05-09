Cold and rainy conditions persist

TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Steady at times. Rain tapers off between 3-5AM. Additional rainfall accumulation of 0.5" or more. Low of 40 (38-42). Winds out of the east to northwest at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Patchy drizzle/mist early 20%. Cloudy to partly cloudy. High of 56 (54-59). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Low of 36 (33-38). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold rain will persist the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain will eventually taper off during the predawn hours on Monday but a few isolated patches of drizzle may linger later into the morning.



Temperatures will remain cool for Monday and Tuesday. Another chance for rain comes Tuesday afternoon as a weak trough moves through the region.



More cool weather is expected on Wednesday but finally on Thursday temperatures return to more seasonable levels for this time of year with plenty of sunshine.