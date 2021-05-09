Debris from Chinese rocket reportedly lands in Indian Ocean

(WBNG) -- Pieces of a rocket from China that has been lost control of has reportedly landed in the Indian Ocean according to Chinese officials.

US space command confirmed parts of the rocket re-entered over the Arabian Peninsula, but with no confirmation of the impact site.

The rocket was roughly the height of a 10 story building and weighed 22 tons.

There was concern this weekend the pieces of debris would rain down heavily upon impact.

China's national space agency says most of the devices the rocket carried were destroyed as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere.