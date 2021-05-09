Earliest tropical storm ‘Andres’ forms off coast of Mexico

MEXICO (WBNG) -- The first tropical storm of the 2021 Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season formed off the coast of Mexico Sunday.

What officials have named Tropical Storm 'Andres' has developed before the officials season which begins on May 15.

Tropical Storm Andres is the earliest tropical storm to ever form since forecasters began using satellite information.

'Andres' currently has sustained winds of 40 mph. and is tracking Northwest at 6 mph.

The system is forecast to maintain tropical storm strength through Monday morning.