Eyeing reelection bid, Macron looks to repair French economy

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for bringing France out of the pandemic aren’t just about resuscitating long-closed restaurants, boutiques and museums, but about preparing his possible campaign for a second term. A year before the next French presidential election, Macron is focusing on saving jobs and reviving his country’s pandemic-battered economy. While the centrist president hasn’t declared his candidacy, Macron has suggested he intends to seek reelection. And he has pushed recent legislation on issues that potential rivals hold dear, from security to climate change. Pollsters suggest Macron has a good chance of winning in 2022 despite his government’s oft-criticized management of the pandemic and earlier challenges from activists and unions opposed to his economic policies.