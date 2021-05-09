Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their eighth straight game, 118-104 over the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and securing home court in the East playoffs. Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant each scored 14 points for the Pistons. Dwight Howard had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers. Howard moved into 11th on the NBA’s career rebounds list.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun the Philadelphia Phillies for a chaotic 8-7 victory. Atlanta overcame deficits of 3-1 in the ninth and 4-3 in the 11th before rallying from a 7-4 hole in the 12th — all with Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the game after he was hit by a pitch in his left little finger in the seventh. X-rays were negative. Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper didn’t bother to field Adrianza’s bloop single as Braves players poured out of the dugout to begin their on-field celebration.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins later clinched first place in the East Division when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia. Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games. Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 to guarantee they’ll open the playoffs at home. Failing to win in regulation gave the East Division title to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals locked up the No. 2 seed in the East and home-ice advantage in the first round. Coming back to beat the Flyers was itself quite the accomplishment given Washington’s recent run of injuries and drama surrounding key players. The Capitals also lost star winger T.J. Oshie to a lower-body injury. Alex Lyon made 35 saves for the Flyers.

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16. Thompson allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored goals nine minutes apart and the Philadelphia Union blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday. Burke’s rocket found the back of the net following a perfect pass from Jamiro Monteiro at the 51st minute. It was Burke’s 15th-career goal with a third of them coming against the Fire. At the 60th, Glesnes scored his second-career goal when he re-directed a pass from Kai Wagner with his right shoulder past helpless keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.