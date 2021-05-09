Skip to Content

Kentucky Derby winner fails drug test

Bob Baffert
Medina Spirit with Jockey John Velazquez

KENTUCKY (WBNG) -- Last week's Kentucky Derby winner has failed a drug test.

Sunday, horse racing trainer Bob Baffert revealed an after-race test for his horse and derby winner Medina Spirit, showing it had a positive result for anti-inflammatory steroid medication.

Baffert said the result is an "injustice" and says something must be wrong with the test.

Medina Spirit has not yet been disqualified, but disqualification from the previously won race would move up the second-place finisher to the top.

Churchill Downs has since suspended Baffert from starting horses.

Baffert told news outlets, " Yesterday I got the biggest punch in the gut in racing for something that I didn't do, and this is really, it's disturbing. It's an injustice to the horse."

The last time a derby horse was disqualified was in 2019, when Maximum Security was disqualified from the races for interference on the final run.

