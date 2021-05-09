Sudan says Ethiopian peacekeepers deported to refugee camp

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have deported around three dozen Ethiopian peacekeepers, working in the U.N. mission in Darfur, to a refugee camp. Al-Fateh Ibrahim Mohammed, head of the refugee agency in North Darfur province, says the troops are among 120 Ethiopian forces from the Tigrayan ethnic group, who have sought asylum in Sudan earlier this year. The troops refused to return to their home country, Ethiopia, for fear of being detained by the Addis Ababa government. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has waged a devastating war in November on the regional government of Tigray. He has also swept up thousands of Tigrayans into detention centers across Ethiopia.