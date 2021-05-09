Skip to Content

Traffic slowed near NY welcome center due to rollover incident

NEW YORK/PENNSYLVANIA (WBNG) -- According to Broome County dispatch, a rollover incident has slowed traffic near the New York welcome center.

Dispatchers told 12 News Broome County Sheriffs and State police are on scene handling the incident of a truck towing a camper that has rolled over.

12 News reporters say traffic is down to one lane near the site of the incident but is opened up to 2 lanes past the welcome center.

There is no report of injuries as a result of the incident at this time.

