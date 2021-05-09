Why vaccinating children against COVID is tougher than other viruses

(WBNG) -- For rural health departments unable to store the Pfizer vaccine, figuring out how to vaccinate people under 18 has become the latest hurdle they need to overcome.

Chenango County health officials told 12 News they lack the special cold storage needed to receive the particular vaccine; so far, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for children.

The county's Director of Environmental Health Isaiah Sutton said the Moderna vaccine is close to being approved for ages 12-17, which would allow the county to start vaccinating its youth.

He said because the vaccines have only been approved under an Emergency Use Authorization, it makes vaccinating children tougher than usual.

"There are some hurdles with that, being an EUA vaccine, the parents have to accompany the student so that is different than how we've done student clinics in the past where we can just line everybody up, and anyone with a consent form can get vaccinated, so that'll be a little bit different process," Sutton said.

He suggested parents eager to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible should make an appointment at any of the state-run sites, all of which carry Pfizer.