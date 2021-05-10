2 Delaware County men charged with sexual-related felonies

(WBNG) -- New York State Police say two men from Davenport, N.Y. have been arrested on sexual-related felony charges after an investigation into child pornography charges.

According to a news release, State Police say 41-year-old Jeremie G. Hoyt and 43-year-old Peleg N. Booth were arrested.

Police charged Hoyt with the following:

Use of a child in a sexual performance (C felony)

Criminal sex act in the second degree (D felony)

Promoting sexual performance of a child (D felony)

Possessing sexual performance by a child (E felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (A misdemeanor)

Police charged Booth with the following:

Predatory sexual assualt of a child less than 13-years of age (A-II felony)

Authorities say on April 28, New York State Police in Oneonta, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and members of the Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located on Mount Vista Drive in Davenport following a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

State Police say an investigation revealed Hoyt and Booth engaged in sexual acts with a child under 15-years-old. They say Hoyt is also accused of possessing and promoting images of child pornography.

Police say Hoyt was arrested on April 28 and was processed and arraigned virtually. They say he was then remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $75,000 credit card bail, or $250,000 bond.

They say Booth was arrested on May 10, processed and arraigned at the Davenport Court and he was remanded to to the Delaware County Jail on no bail.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.