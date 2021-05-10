5 hurt in stabbings at New Zealand market; suspect arrested

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A man began stabbing people at a New Zealand supermarket Monday and five people were injured. Police said a suspect had been arrested and taken into custody after the incident at a Countdown supermarket in the city of Dunedin. Two supermarket staff members were among those injured. People in the store at the time told local media that it was a chaotic scene as people began screaming and running toward the exits. They said some brave shoppers had tried to stop the man. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said police didn’t have any evidence to suggest the motive for the attack was domestic terrorism.