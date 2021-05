MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. A few scattered showers. 0-.05” 20% High 56 (50-58) Wind NW 10-15 mph

As a low moves out, we'll have improving weather today. Yes, it's going to be breezy and cool, but the chance of showers is low. Cold tonight. Some locations will drop below freezing

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/