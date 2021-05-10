Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban say they will participate in a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan. The cease-fire would begin on either Wednesday or Thursday. The Eid holiday depends on the sighting of the new moon. The cease-fire announcement comes amid heightened violence in the country and follows a brutal attack on a girls’ school on Saturday that killed as many 60 people, most of them students. The death toll continues to climb. The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, which occurred in a mostly Shiite neighborhood where past attacks have been carried out by the Afghan Islamic State affiliate.