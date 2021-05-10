After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher

NEW YORK — Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey. It delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

Colonial Pipeline said Saturday that it had been hit by a ransomware attack and had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.

Two people close to the investigation said that the shutdown had been carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide.

Experts previously said that gas prices could creep upwards as summer nears, now a cyberattack adds more stress to the situation.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy says:

"While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery. The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges. If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn't happen by then, we're likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas. I'm hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary."

Associated Press contributed to this story.