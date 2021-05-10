As job growth slows, local businesses cite lack of people willing to work

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Local businesses have said that the slowing of job growth nationwide is attributed to a lack of workforce.

In April, the U.S. added 266,000 jobs, which fell short of the projected number of 1-million.

Dan Polhamus, owner of the Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse in Johnson City said they need more employees to serve the growing number of people going out to eat.

"We have wonderful, dedicated employees, but we're ready to get more people on the books so we can open up the doors and get more people going in here," he said on Monday.

Executive Director of Broome Tioga Workforce Robert Murphy said the slow down in job growth is also slowing down local economic recovery.

"Their concern is that some folks are taking the summer off with the extended unemployment benefits," he said.

Polhamus said that could be a reason. "A lot of people are wondering if it's because of the stimulus package that's out there. That's a possible factor. Maybe there's some apprehension of getting back to work still. We can't say, but it's absolutely true that there are less people looking for jobs right now," he said.

After a year that saw millions of Americans out of work, Murphy is encouraging people to get back in as soon as possible.

"I would grab it now while I could because these unemployment benefits are going to come to an end, and these jobs won't," he said.

Senator Fred Akshar provided a statement to 12 News saying, "Government needs to do a better job helping incentivize workers to safely return to work. It will take everyone working together to help restart our economy."

Murphy oversaw a course put on by Broome Tioga Workforce that prepared people for careers in manufacturing.

"We had a difficult time getting students for it, even though it's pretty much guaranteed employment. We have 20 students and about 75 jobs chasing those 20 students," he said.

Broome Tioga Workforce plans to provide more of these training courses over the next few months, with specified training in manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, warehousing, and healthcare. For more on those courses, click here.