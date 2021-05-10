Asian shares rise on US rally, jobs data signaling low rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares opened the week mostly higher, cheered by a rally on Wall Street as a grim jobs report signaled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea gained in Monday trading, but fell in China. The rally is coming despite a recent surge in coronavirus infections in Asia, especially in Japan, where worries are growing about tens of thousands of athletes and officials entering the country for the Tokyo Olympics in July. Investors are watching for inflation and retail sales data out of the U.S. and British economic growth data.