Biden to join by video meeting of NATO’s eastern members

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden will join a meeting by video link of presidents of countries on NATO’s eastern flank being held Monday in the Romanian capital. The presidents gathering represent the so-called Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of the Western military alliance. Most of them share a concern about Russia’s attempts to reassert its influence over their region. The countries were all controlled by Moscow during the cold war, or in the case of the Baltic states were incorporated into the Soviet Union. Today they are all members of NATO and the Europe Union. The meeting of the nine comes ahead of a NATO summit taking place June 14 in Brussels.