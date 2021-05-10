Binghamton University announces hybrid commencement, Grad Walks for class of 2021

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Officials at Binghamton University say its 2021 Commencement will be a hybrid event featuring a virtual ceremony as well as a number of in-person walks.

The virtual conferral ceremony will premiere online at 7:30 p.m. May 13, and is to be found on the University's YouTube page. Along with this will come what school officials are calling "Grad Walks" at the Events Center on campus taking place from May 13 to May 16.

There are nearly 30 scheduled Grad Walks in the Events Center which will include congratulatory remarks from educators and graduates will cross the stage and have their names announced.

The School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences will be holding an in-person ceremony for its inaugural graduating class on May 14 in the Anderson Center's Osterhout Concert Theater.

Each student participating in the Grad Walks and the School of Pharmacy ceremony is allowed 2 ticketed guests.

University officials say all social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

The University says all in attendance at the Grad Walks, whether it be graduating students or guests, may show one of the following in a mobile app form, screenshot, photograph, or paper form;

Proof of vaccination

Proof of negative results from a PCR test within 72 hours of the ceremony

Proof of negative results from an antigen test within 6 hours of the ceremony

Proof of completed immunization

The University encourages all guests to arrive to campus with their PCR or antigen test results, but if that is not possible, arrangements have been made to administer rapid result antigen tests to guests in the University’s testing center in the University Union.

To register for a rapid test given by the University for Grad Walk guests, click here.

Results will be available within 30 minutes after the test. It is encouraged to take this test at least one hour before the Grad Walk ceremony you are attending.

Those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 within the last 3 months and who display no symptoms will not have to show a recent negative test result but must show proof of illness and of recovery.

Proof of this nature includes a prior positive test result or a completed order of isolation within the last 90 days.

If you are unable to present a negative diagnostic test result or proof of vaccination you will be denied entry to the ceremony.

The Grad Walks and ceremonies will be livestreamed on the University's YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

For the full schedule of commencements and further information, click here.