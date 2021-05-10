With $76B surplus, California proposes rebates for millions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to tap an extraordinary $76 billion budget surplus to give tax rebates to millions of people. The Democratic governor on Monday proposed checks of up to $1,100 for taxpayers earning $75,000 or less. Filers without children would be eligible for $600 while those with kids would get an extra $500. It is his first proposal in a pandemic recovery plan totaling $100 billion and comes as he faces a likely recall election. His Republican opponents say one-time payments aren’t a substitute for broader tax reform. The plan needs approval from state lawmakers.