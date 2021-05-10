Chief: Texas police shoot man who was firing gun in home

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — Police say officers in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a man firing a gun in a home hours after being released from a hospital after a mental health evaluation. A police statement says that officers were dispatched Sunday night to a home after receiving a report that a man refused to let a woman leave. Police say officers took the man to a hospital for evaluation, and he was later released. He says police shot the man Monday morning as he was firing a gun in a different home occupied by two children.