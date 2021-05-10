China to draw ‘separation line’ on peak of Mount Everest

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say China will draw a “separation line” atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending on Nepal’s side of the mountain. Xinhua News Agency says a team of guides will set up the separation line at the peak before climbers attempt to reach the summit. It was not clear what the separation line would be made of. Both countries suspended the climbing season on the world’s highest mountain last year due to the pandemic. Nepal has issued permits allowing 408 foreigners to attempt climbs this year as it tries to boost tourism revenue. Xinhua says 21 Chinese climbers have received permits to attempt the reach the summit from the northern slope.