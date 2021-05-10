Chipotle raising wages to an average of $15 an hour

(CNN) — Chipotle has announced wage increases.

The restaurant chain says workers will get an average of $15 per hour. The new pay starts in the coming weeks.

Chipotle also says some employees could be promoted to general manager within 3 1/2 years. That position has an “average compensation” of about $100,000.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurant industry has been struggling to hire workers amid the pandemic.

View the news release from Chipotle here.