Cold weather tonight could bring frost

Tonight: Partly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Frost possible. Low: 31-37



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Unseasonably cold weather continues tonight. The growing season officially starts in this region and with the threat of frost tonight, a FROST ADVISORY has been issued for all counties in the WBNG viewing area. This means the potential for frost exists and temperature sensitive plants and trees could be damaged. Protective action should be taken if you wish to mitigate cold damage. Lows will range in the low to mid 30s. Of note, frost can develop when the temperature is above freezing! The temperature at the ground level can be a few degrees lower than a thermometer placed several feet, or more, above the ground.

Tonight on 12 News we'll let you know when there is a chance this unseasonably cold pattern could begin to break down and move toward more seasonable conditions.