Skip to Content

COVID-vaccine maker BioNTech reports $1.37B profit in Q1

New
8:06 am National News from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech reported a net profit of $1.37 billion in the first quarter of this year on the back of strong revenues from its coronavirus vaccine. The company’s estimated revenues surged to over $2.4 billion for the period from January to March,. BioNTech developed the first widely used vaccine against COVID-19 together with U.S. partner Pfizer, which holds the market and distribution rights in much of the world. The Mainz-based company said most of its revenues came from vaccine sales in Pfizer’s territories. BioNTech shares on rose by more than 8% to $198.55 in pre-market trading on Nasdaq Monday. Like its rival Moderna, the company’s vaccine uses mRNA technology to prime the body’s immune system to attack the virus.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content