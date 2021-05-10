FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

(WAOW/WBNG) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

It is now approved for adolescents 12-15 years of age.

Pfizer was the first vaccine approved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, back in December of 2020.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., made the following statement on the expansion.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.