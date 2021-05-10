Fire erupts at Kuwait’s largest oil field; two injured

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s state-run news agency says a fire erupted at Kuwait’s largest oil field and injured two workers. The statement said the blaze Monday at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait did not impact production of some 1.6 million barrels of oil a day. The two injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at the nearby hospital. Kuwait is home to 4.1 million people. It is slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey and has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.