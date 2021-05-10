Flyers let fans take their shot and score COVID-19 immunity

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Penn Medicine partnered to make the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine available to fans before Monday night’s game. The Flyers said about 75 fans received a shot. They received vouchers for two tickets to a game and Gritty stickers and T-shirts incentives to get their shot. The Flyers are the only professional sports team in Pennsylvania and the only team in the NHL with a wide-ranging COVID-19 vaccination campaign.