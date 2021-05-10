French admiral: Air power helps root out ‘underground’ IS

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — A French senior naval officer says the Islamic State group is using stealth to regenerate its forces by developing its military capabilities underground and France is deploying its warships and aircraft in the region to help troops on the ground root out the threat. Rear Adm. Marc Aussedat, who leads a Task Force centered around France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, said Monday that 18 advanced Rafale fighter aircraft are carrying out reconnaissance flights in Syrian and Iraqi airspace. They are gauging the actions of the Islamic State group and to bring their weapons to bear if necessary.